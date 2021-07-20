$267.20 Million in Sales Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce $267.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $267.94 million and the lowest is $266.46 million. Omnicell posted sales of $199.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Shares of OMCL opened at $150.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.21. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

