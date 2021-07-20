268,464 Shares in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 268,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.86% of ACON S2 Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACON S2 Acquisition by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 381,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STWO stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

