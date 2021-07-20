2,805 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,805 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

NYSE BAP opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.53. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.