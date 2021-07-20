28,241 Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 513.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.