29,830 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Bought by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights began coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

ESTC stock opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

