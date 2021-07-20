$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the lowest is $2.53 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $13.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $15.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $16.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. 2,443,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,318. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after acquiring an additional 45,685 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

