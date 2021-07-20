$347.90 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report sales of $347.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $347.40 million to $348.80 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $320.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $69,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after acquiring an additional 663,915 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after acquiring an additional 553,101 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 190,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,081,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

