3,500,000 Shares in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Purchased by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,055,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.38% of CytomX Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTMX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after buying an additional 1,383,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after buying an additional 451,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 344,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,680. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. Analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.