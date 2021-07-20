360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 4.5%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 14,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,576,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

QFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

