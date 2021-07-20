39,750 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after buying an additional 522,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $28,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,888,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 414,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.36.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

