397,692 Shares in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 397,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EUCRU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,079,000.

Get Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:EUCRU remained flat at $$10.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.17.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUCRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.