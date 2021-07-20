$4.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post $4.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the lowest is $4.75 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.28 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,316 shares of company stock worth $8,698,359 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

