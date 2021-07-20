400,000 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $1,556,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter worth about $4,313,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,984,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

Shares of SCOBU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.