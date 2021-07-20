40,456 Shares in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,456 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $112,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $363,486.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 221,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $5,118,360.00. Insiders have sold 497,891 shares of company stock worth $7,799,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

AROC stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -396.30 and a beta of 2.18. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.09%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

