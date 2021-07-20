4,051 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $647,266,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

