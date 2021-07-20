41,417 Shares in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95. Falcon Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

