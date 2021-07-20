4,300 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its position in Progyny by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark S. Livingston sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.36, for a total transaction of $35,996,211.44. Insiders have sold a total of 1,651,062 shares of company stock valued at $129,971,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.57. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

