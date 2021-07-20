$475.15 Million in Sales Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will report $475.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.80 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $390.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.31. 4,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,864. American Woodmark has a one year low of $72.36 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

