$525.31 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to post sales of $525.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $527.70 million and the lowest is $522.32 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $464.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

