6,200 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.71. 36,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $415.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

