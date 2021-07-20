$659.63 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce sales of $659.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $671.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $642.61 million. Endo International posted sales of $687.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

ENDP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, raised their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Shares of Endo International stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. 40,118,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,845. The company has a market capitalization of $977.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.44. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.