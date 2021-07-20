$685.79 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to announce $685.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $680.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $691.40 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $540.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.69. 631,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $378.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.27.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $157,278.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,426.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,407 shares of company stock valued at $31,861,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

