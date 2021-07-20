$7.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce sales of $7.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.27 billion and the lowest is $7.24 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $28.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.41 billion to $28.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.72 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

LEN traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,994. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.13. Lennar has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Lennar by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

