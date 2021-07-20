8,347 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

