8,679 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $258,392.46. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.72.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

