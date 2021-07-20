977 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL opened at $210.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

