9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of JFU stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. 18,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,570. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97. 9F has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of 9F during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 9F during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9F during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9F during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9F during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

