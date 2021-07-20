Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $128.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.88. 133,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $211.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $97.76 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,151,558.00. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

