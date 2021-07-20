Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
AGD opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
