ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given “Outperform” Rating at SVB Leerink

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.21 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $355,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $16,496,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,355,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,764,000 after acquiring an additional 112,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

