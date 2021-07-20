Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $309.18 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $317.12. The stock has a market cap of $196.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

