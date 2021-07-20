Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accuray.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of ARAY stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Accuray has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $364.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.
