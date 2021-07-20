Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 546.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 307,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Accuray has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $364.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

