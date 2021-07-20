ACoconut (AC) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $554,086.27 and $4,109.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00048921 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000270 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 81.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

