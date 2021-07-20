Actinium (ACM) Reaches Market Cap of $782,809.39

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $782,809.39 and approximately $10,036.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,964,700 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

