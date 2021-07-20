Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $48.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

GOLF stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.15. 1,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Acushnet by 25.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Acushnet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

