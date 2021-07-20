Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires 116,089 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 845.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,089 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,983,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 707,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 977.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after buying an additional 610,956 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 170,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 261,462 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,297. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.89. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $30.69.

