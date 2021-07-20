Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Update

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 8,540,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of ADVM opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $289.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after acquiring an additional 121,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,722 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after acquiring an additional 916,800 shares during the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,502,000 after acquiring an additional 511,527 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADVM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.16.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

