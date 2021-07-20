Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Update

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 8,540,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Shares of ADVM opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $289.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.20.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ADVM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.16.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.