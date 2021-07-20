Advisory Services & Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,523 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.2% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 108,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 57,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,548. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

