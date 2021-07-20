AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Holdings Cut by TOMS Capital Investment Management LP

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 681,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 877,755 shares during the quarter. AECOM makes up 3.1% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $43,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $55,891,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in AECOM by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 514,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AECOM by 203.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 346,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $15,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,388. AECOM has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -127.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

