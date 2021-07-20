Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of AGLE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,374. The company has a market cap of $337.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

