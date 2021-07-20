AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 68,000 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $20,680,160.00.

Shares of AVAV opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AeroVironment by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

