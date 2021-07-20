Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman Buys 1,175 Shares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $15,028.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 675,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,639,440.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 4,640 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $59,438.40.

AFBI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,766. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $343,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $126,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

