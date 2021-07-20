Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives $30.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of AFYA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. 4,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.91. Afya has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Afya will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 31.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

