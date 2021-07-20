Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

AFYA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Afya from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.04.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Afya has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. Analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Afya by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Afya in the first quarter worth $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Afya in the first quarter worth about $335,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

