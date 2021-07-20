AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CEO Howard W. Robin Sells 11,560 Shares

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $211,548.00.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $119.79 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $60.91 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of AGCO by 341.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AGCO by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 403,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

