ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $60.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGESY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

AGESY stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $37.14 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $2.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.