Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce $2.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 million to $24.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.86 million to $102.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at $238,013.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGRX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.16. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,363. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

