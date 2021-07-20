AirBoss of America Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

BOS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$33.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.67. The company has a market cap of C$916.14 million and a P/E ratio of 17.66. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$15.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$135.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.25 million.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

