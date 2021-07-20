Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Trimmed by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,055 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 56,650 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,708 shares of company stock worth $8,475,112 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

