Alamos Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.82.

TSE AGI opened at C$9.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.29. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$15.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

